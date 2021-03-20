In an effort to help fill the lifeguard shortage in Beckley, the YMCA of Southern West Virginia is offering American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification Courses along with Lifeguard Pre-test training this spring.
Leslie Baker, Beckley Parks and Recreation director, has said the city is aiming to open the two municipal pools on Memorial Day, but that plans are in a holding pattern because of continuing concerns about the spread of Covid-19 and an inadequate number of lifeguards for two pools.
“We would certainly like to be open, and we’re going to move forward as if we can,” said Baker. “There is an issue with lifeguards.”
Lifeguard Certification courses prepare individuals for a lifeguard position at area pools, parks or recreational areas. Classes are held on evenings and weekends. Candidates must attend all scheduled classes and pass both written and water skills tests.
The course includes Lifeguard, First Aid, CPR, and AED certifications. Students must be able to pass the required pre-test to enter the course.
A pretest involves a 300-meter swim and timed swim that includes retrieval of a 10-pound brick, surface dive, treading water for two minutes with no hands and exiting the pool.
Two separate sessions are being offered for certification. The first – with registration scheduled for April 5-9 – has scheduled classes April 16 and 23-25, and the second – with registration scheduled for April 19-23 – has scheduled classes April 30 and May 7-9.
Classes on April 16 and 17 and April 23 and May 7 are at 4:30 p.m. Classes on April 24 and May 8 are at 8:30 p.m. and classes on April 25 and May 8 are at 8 p.m.
There are also two separate prep sessions for the Lifeguard Certification classes, scheduled for 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 5-9 and April 19-23. The cost is $25 for members and $55 for nonmembers.
The certification class fee is $250 in addition to a pre-test fee of $25.
Baker said the city reimburses successful lifeguard candidates "if they come to work for the City and complete the season.”
"We've had a few takers over the years,” Baker said. "The City's pool manager is also the lifeguard instructor at the YMCA – has been for years so the students are always told that information.”
City lifeguards are paid $10 a hour.
Having few lifeguards in the community is not unique to Beckley, Baker said.
"I know that Beckwith pool in Fayette County has been closed because of lifeguards, and several years ago when I spoke with the Charleston (Parks and Recreation), they had also had similar issues."
Baker said the city has three potential lifeguards but needs 10 to 12 to be at full staff.
"The next class at the Y has several students but I've been told they are all from Gilbert, WV."
Reginia Thomas, aquatics director at the Beckley YMCA, said that the maximum number of students for each lifeguard certification class is 10 because of student/teacher ratio.
"Before Covid last year, that put everything on hold, we usually had the maximum number of participants,” Thomas said. "We have participants that come from Fayette, Nicholas, Wyoming and Raleigh counties.”
Thomas said that regular swim lessons are offered year round at the Beckley facility.
"We average 4-6 students per class, per session,” Thomas said. "That puts us servicing around 250-300 students per year. The age range for swim lessons are from 3-year-olds to adult.”
Thomas also recruits at area high schools.
"Before Covid and the restrictions set forth about who can go in to the schools, I personally went to Woodrow Wilson High School and attended several job fairs in Fayette County to pass out information about the Lifeguard Certifications,” Thomas said.
And, Thomas said, lifeguarding is more than a summer gig.
"The YMCA is open year round, so we always need lifeguards."