Beckley woman to celebrate her 99th birthday Saturday

Ida J. Crawford is still going strong and will be celebrating her 99th birthday. All are invited to “Stop By and Say Hi!” event Saturday, July 31, at 1 p.m., on the tented lawn of the New Hope Baptist Church, 305 Worley Road, Beckley.
Born August 1, 1922, Crawford is a graduate of Simmons High School of Fayette County. She and sister, Lorraine Haggins of Washington D.C., are the last surviving of nine children born to the late Thomas and Gracie Epps of Winona.
Ida met the love of her life, Thomas H. Crawford at 16-years-old but was forbidden to marry until her parents gave their permission. She and Thomas married three years later in 1941. Crawford became a homemaker and worked as a domestic for many years, while Thomas became a coal miner and later a nurse’s aide at Appalachian Hospital. They became the proud parents of Joan R. Crawford and Zelma L. Crawford, and subsequently, the couple raised a second generation — Tonya, Lisa, Monica and Charles – the first grandchildren in their home on Earle Street in Beckley.
With the death of her husband in 1972, Ida pressed on, caring for her family, and surviving multiple losses including that of her mother-in-law, Grace B. Oakes in 1982; and the untimely deaths of her daughter Zelma in 1992, and her granddaughter, Tonya in 2020. Still, Crawford celebrates life and “rests secure in life eternal.” Crawford grows deeper in her faith and more steadfast in her guidance as the family matriarch: mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother are roles she clearly relishes, saying, “by the grace of God.”
Citizen Ida is also a title Crawford wears proudly. In 2017, she received recognition from the West Virginia Secretary of State for her record of consecutive voting – never missing an election since she was first eligible to cast a vote. An avid viewer of political news, her grandchildren quoted her in 2008, sharing, “I never thought I’d live to see it,” when Barack Obama became president.
“She was always civic-minded,” remembers daughter, Dr. Joan R. Crawford of Greensboro, N.C. “I can see her now explaining policies and filling out forms for neighbors – even making sure she got them to the mailbox.”
Having recently been convinced to get her Covid-19 vaccination, Citizen Ida now believes it is her patriotic duty to encourage others to do the same. “America needs everybody to pitch in. Just go on and get it.”