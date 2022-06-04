A Beckley woman was sentenced Friday to eight years and four months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distribution of methamphetamine and carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.
According to court documents and statements made in court, on February 25, 2020, Candice Nicole Long, also known as Candace Long, 26, was at her residence when she sold a quantity of methamphetamine to a confidential informant while possessing a .380-caliber handgun in her waistband. On February 28, 2020, officers executed a search warrant on her residence and recovered the firearm.