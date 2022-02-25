Cayla Danielle Lindsay, 28, of Beckley, was sentenced Friday to five years and nine months in federal prison for using and carrying a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court documents, Lindsay admitted that on July 23, 2020, during a traffic stop of a car she was driving in Beckley, law enforcement officers found approximately 27 grams of heroin that she intended to distribute.
The officers also found a Springfield, XDS 9, 9mm semi-automatic pistol on Lindsay.
Lindsay also admitted that on May 6, 2021, she possessed a SCCY, CPX-2, 9mm semi-automatic pistol. The firearm was found during a search that law enforcement conducted at her residence in Beckley.
Lindsay acknowledged that at the time she possessed the firearm she knew she had been previously convicted in federal court of the felony offense of distribution of oxycodone and was prohibited from possessing firearms.