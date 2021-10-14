Cayla Danielle Lindsay, 28, of Beckley, pleaded guilty Thursday to using and carrying a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime and to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court documents, Lindsay admitted that on July 23, 2020, during a traffic stop of a car she was driving in Beckley, law enforcement officers found approximately 27 grams of heroin that she intended to distribute.
They also found a Springfield, XDS 9, 9mm semi-automatic pistol. Lindsay admitted that on May 6, 2021, she possessed a SCCY, CPX-2, 9mm semi-automatic pistol. The firearm was found during a search law enforcement conducted at her residence in Beckley. Lindsay acknowledged that at the time she possessed the firearm, she knew she had been previously convicted in federal court of the felony offense of distribution of oxycodone and was prohibited from possessing firearms.
Lindsay faces up to 10 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, followed by a mandatory consecutive five years for carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime when she is sentenced on Feb. 4.