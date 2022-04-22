A Beckley woman pleaded guilty Friday to providing false information on an ATF form in order to acquire a firearm.
According to court documents and statements made in court, on April 14, 2021, Arileah Lacy, also known as Leah, 24, bought a Ruger, Model Ruger-57, 5.7x28 caliber pistol, for an individual who is separately charged in a pending gun trafficking conspiracy, Bisheem Jones, also known as “Bosh.”
Jones had given Lacy money to buy the firearm and told her which one to buy from a gun dealer in Beckley.
Lacy purchased at least six firearms as part of the overall scheme. Each time Lacy bought firearms for Jones, she lied on ATF Form 4473, Federal Firearms Transaction Records certifying that she was buying the guns for herself when she knew they were for Jones.
Lacy is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 25 and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.
United States District Judge Frank W. Volk presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Negar M. Kordestani is prosecuting the case.