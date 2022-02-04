bluffton, s.c. — University of South Carolina Beaufort (USCB) has announced that Allison Mckenzie of Beckley has been named a Fall 2021 President’s List honoree.
To be eligible for the President’s List, students must obtain a term grade point average of 4.00 earned on a minimum of 12 credited semester hours. To be eligible for the Chancellor’s List, students must obtain a term grade point average of 3.50 or higher earned on a minimum of 12 credited semester hours.
USCB offers 19 baccalaureate degrees on three campuses -- Bluffton, Beaufort and Hilton Head Island. Its 2,000 students hail from many states and more than a dozen countries. I