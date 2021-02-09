Breyanna Wilkerson of Beckley pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin on Tuesday, according to a press release from United States Attorney Mike Stuart.
Wilkerson faces up to 20 years in prison when sentenced on May 10.
Wilkerson was caught in Huntington with 91 grams of heroin and fentanyl, Stuart stated in the release.
On May 2, 2019, officers searched Wilkerson's hotel room at the Days Inn on Route 60 in Huntington. Wilkerson told the officers everything in the room belonged to her. Officers found 91 grams of heroin and fentanyl in the nightstand.