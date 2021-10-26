A second person was arrested and charged with murder Monday in connection to the shooting death of a Raleigh County man in December.
Sara Michelle Raimey, 44, of Beckley, was arrested and charged with first degree murder and accessory to murder on Monday for the death of Brian Darrell Ruffen, who was shot in Midway on Dec. 22 and later died.
Raimey was booked into the Southern Regional Jail at 3:20 p.m. Monday. She was not given a bond, according to the West Virginia Regional Jail website.
In December, the day after the shooting, police arrested Roger Lee Plumley, 45, who was also charged with first degree murder.
Detective Erin Simon with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case.
She told The Register-Herald Tuesday she would not be releasing a statement or additional information regarding Raimey’s arrest.
A criminal complaint for Raimey from the Raleigh County Magistrate Clerk's Office states, “(Raimey) has obstructed this investigation on numerous accounts and has failed to fully cooperate by providing false information during multiple recorded interviews.”
The complaint states that Raimey witnessed an altercation between her boyfriend, Plumley, and the victim, Ruffen, in the afternoon of Dec. 22, in the parking lot of the Venus Lounge.
During the altercation, Plumley pointed a pink camouflage pistol at Ruffen and said, “You better be glad my girl (is) with me or I’d shoot you now,” the complaint states.
Following the altercation Raimey and Plumley traveled to a residence in Crab Orchard where Plumley picked up his motorcycle.
Plumley then drove his motorcycle to a residence in Midway with Raimey following in a tan SUV.
Once there, the complaint states that Plumley killed Ruffen at the Midway location by shooting him in the head.
Officers with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Midway shooting at approximately 5:07 p.m. Dec. 22.
Following the shooting, Plumley and Raimey drove their separate vehicles to a previously agreed-upon location in Princewick where Plumley stashed his motorcycle as well as the black leather chaps and motorcycle helmet he was wearing.
Plumley then drove away from the Princewick residence in the tan SUV with Raimey in the passenger seat.
The complaint states that while they were driving away, they “accelerated away from law enforcement while traveling eastbound on Odd Road (in) Josephine.”
West Virginia state troopers later located the vehicle on Raven Court in Josephine and also observed Plumley pulling a Coleman minibike out of the back of the SUV.
Both Plumley and Raimey were detained by troopers at that time.