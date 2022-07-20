Beckley welcomes first group of remote workers

(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) Beckley's newest residents, Daniel and Heather Barr (direct right of mayor Rappold), and the Zitting family (directly left of Mayor Rob Rappold) gather to cut a ribbon during a ceremony welcoming them to Beckley as part of the remote worker program Wednesday afternoon at Chilson's in Black Knight country club. The Barrs are from Boone, North Carolina and have been living in the Cayman Islands for the last five years. Brandon and Breeann Zitting and their three kids are coming from Utah. Other incoming remote workers joined the ceremony via Zoom in the background.