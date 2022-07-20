Beckley welcomes first group of remote workers

The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the City of Beckley rolled out the welcome mat for the first group of remote workers who are taking advantage of a $5,000 offer to move to the city.
An introductory celebration was held Wednesday at Black Knight Municipal Park.
The celebration also marked the opening of the Beckley Remote Co-working Space at the golf and entertainment complex, which is an area for these new remote workers to be a part of a more social environment, with plenty of areas to mingle.
“Remote work has taken the nation by storm, and those talented remote workers have the flexibility to choose the communities they want to invest in,” said Corey Lilly, director of outdoor economic development for the city. “Beckley's remote program signals to this new skillful workforce that they are supported in their careers and invites them to join our West Virginia way of life.”
Three of the remote workers – Daniel Barr, Brandon Zitting and Eli Tudor – arrived in July. Two others, Paul Bracco and Rebecca Benjamin, are scheduled to arrive in December. They have made a commitment to stay here for two years.
A year ago May, Beckley Common Council approved a resolution to move $50,000 from the city's general budget to fund the remote worker program. Each of the remote workers chosen by the city and chamber receives $5,000.
The new workers come from Virginia, Utah, Oklahoma, North Carolina and the Cayman Islands.
“When you bring this kind of talent in, you’re going to add to this community a little diversity,” stated Michelle Rotellini, President and CEO of the Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce. “They're going to bring things that they've experienced in the cities they live in that maybe Beckley isn’t familiar with. They're going to help us grow our community and sustain all of the great things we have.”
Most of the remote workers will be doing various tech-related jobs. One of these new workers, Daniel Barr, is a finance and analytics consultant who moved to Beckley with his wife from the Cayman Islands to reacclimate to and enjoy small town living.
“We were looking at Miami, New York, and then we found Beckley, and it was very similar to where we come from, small town, beautiful. We actually thought it was a little too good to be true until we visited, and we thought it was perfect.” stated Barr.
Five more people will be selected for the program in 2023.
