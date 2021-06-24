Beckley Water Company is requesting approval of a 21 percent rate hike for its residential customers in the city and vicinity.
The proposed increased rates would become effective July 25 if approved by the West Virginia Public Service Commission.
The hike would generate additional annual revenue of $2.7 million, an increase of almost 20 percent, according to a press release by Beckley Water.
Residential customers, depending on how much water they use, would see rate hikes from 21.82 to 21.88 percent, while commercial, industrial and resale customers would see increases based on usage, according to the press release.
Beckley Water has 22,585 customers including resale customers at Raleigh County PSD, Glen-White-Trap Hill PSD, Cool Ridge-Flat Top PSD, Glade Springs, Glade Springs Utility and the town of Pax.
Anyone interested in filing a protest can do so by writing to The Secretary, Public Service Commission of West Virginia, P.O. Box 812, Charleston, WV 25323, prior to July 25.
A copy of the proposed tariff as well as company representatives to provide any requested information regarding the proposed hike is available to all customers at Beckley Water offices at 119 S. Heber St.
A copy of the proposal is also available at the Public Service Commission at 201 Brooks St. in Charleston.