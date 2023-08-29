Beckley Water Company is seeking to hike rates for Beckley customers by 45.49 percent for average residential use, pushing the category’s monthly bill to $43.21, according to a press release from the company on Tuesday.
The company is also seeking rate hikes for its service to Bradley, Cabell Heights, Crab Orchard, and Sophia in line with the Beckley percentage jumps.
The request has been filed with the Public Service Commission of West Virginia, showing higher rates for all categories of residential, commercial, industrial and other public authority in various gallons per month usage, ranging from the average residential consumption of 3,000 gallons to a 36.82 percent hike for residential use of 4,500 gallons per month.
Rates in all categories other than residential range from 18.44 percent to 22.73 percent.
The proposed increased rates and charges will become effective Sept. 28 unless otherwise ordered by the Public Service Commission and will produce approximately $4.4 million annually in additional revenue for the company, an increase of 28.65 percent.
Beckley Water expects that the Public Service Commission will order the suspension of the new rates and charges for the full 300-day suspension period, until June 25, 2024.
To protest the proposed rate hikes, people can file a written protest or petition to intervene within 30 days, unless otherwise modified by Commission order. All protests or requests to intervene should briefly state the reason for the protest or intervention.
All protests and intervention should be addressed to The Secretary, Public Service Commission of West Virginia, P.O. Box 812, Charleston, WV 25323.
