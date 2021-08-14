There was a time when fleas and ticks were just an accepted part of life, when rabies claimed animals daily, and when veterinarians in southern West Virginia treated animals underground, alongside the coal miners whose working ponies had suffered an injury.
“It was a lot different,” explained Dr. Roger Ward, who, along with business partners Dr. Greg Dillon and Dr. Jeremy Rogers and the rest of their staff, is celebrating the 75th anniversary of Beckley Veterinary Hospital.
“They never did blood work or any type of preventative medicine back then. It was really just putting out fires,” Ward said.
According to Dr. William Peery, who joined the practice in 1973 and is now semi-retired, Beckley Veterinary Hospital started in 1946, when Dr. Frank Hale relocated to Beckley from Charleston. He located his practice on Harper Road, in the dip past the intersection with Dry Hill Road.
Most of his practice involved the care of farm animals, and it wasn’t unusual to receive fresh eggs and honey as payment.
A few years later, in 1952, Dr. Robert Frilen, an Ohio University graduate, joined Hale’s practice — just in time for Hale to return to serve his country. The United States Army asked him to carry out a special two-year veterinary mission during the Korean War, buying horses and mules throughout the southwest, then accompanying them onboard a Liberty Ship bound for Turkey.
“Dr. Hale went all around the country, buying horses, then he put those horses on a boat and shipped them across the ocean to be used in the war effort,” Ward said. “At the time, he was the only vet who got his horses across the ocean without any of them dying from colic.”
Shortly after Hale’s return, the Beckley area faced a serious rabies epidemic, and the two veterinarians found themselves diagnosing the virus daily. Slowly, the practice began treating small animals, like cats and dogs, but livestock remained their primary focus.
In 1965, Beckley Veterinary Hospital relocated to 2012 Harper Road. (The site would later become the entry and exit ramps for the Interstate.) And a third vet, Dr. Arthur Wills, joined the practice from 1970 to 1981. A fourth vet, Dr. Peery, came onboard in 1973, and in 1976, they built their second location, a clinic at nearby Crab Orchard. In 1981, the Harper Road location moved again, this time to its present location on Dry Hill Road.
Hale retired in 1983, and Frilen retired in 1986, the same year Beckley Veterinary Hospital opened a third location, this time in Pineville. Ward said that until then, the health of farm animals and pets in that part of Wyoming County had been seen to by an unlicensed backwoodsman.
“In the beginning, this veterinary practice was 80 percent farm animals and 20 percent small animals,” Peery said. “Over the years, the percentages reversed because of the decline in farming.”
By 2001, the large animal portion of the practice had been completely discontinued, “which meant no more fresh eggs and honey from the farmers,” Peery noted.
Hale has since passed away, and Frilen, an avid aviator, is retired in Florida and flying remote control airplanes, Ward said. The hospital’s second generation of ownership would have been Peery, who still works three days a week and provided notes for the historical portions of this article, and Dr. Cody Lockhart, who is retired.
Beckley Veterinary now has seven staff doctors, ranging in age from their early 40s to over 70. The vets rotate among the Beckley, Crab Orchard and Pineville locations, and each has his or her areas of expertise. For some of the doctors, that expertise includes “pocket pets.”
“So we have a lot of experience,” Ward said. “We try to stay up to date on all the latest medical and surgical innovations. And we have many doctors who have varied experiences that we can bounce tough cases off of.”
It’s come a long way since the days of helping injured ponies walk out of the mines.
“We see pretty interesting stuff all the time,” Ward said, “stuff that’s just amazing. A lot of animals we see, it’s just amazing that they’re able to get better. Arrows, gunshots, hit by cars. … I’ve seen some with over 50 percent of their body burned but still survive. You sure wouldn’t have seen that 75 years ago.
“We have improved antibiotics, pain medication, improved surgical procedures, improved surgical instruments,” Ward said. “We’ve come a long way from just spaying animals. … We do everything – bone surgeries, pins, plates, and we take a lot of things out of dogs that the dogs have eaten.”
Underwear and steak knives, for instance.
The vets can put things in, too. Ward has even helped the W.Va. Division of Natural Resources surgically insert tracking chips for studies on black bears. But the DNR isn’t the only one to seek out the Beckley Vet doctors.
“We get a lot of referrals from surrounding counties for some of the more complicated surgeries, especially orthopedics procedures,” Ward said. “Veterinary medicine is unique in that if you go see the doctor and you’re sneezing, they’re going to refer you right away to an ENT, a specialist, so in veterinary medicine we also often refer things.”
Ward said that Beckley Veterinary doctors sometimes find themselves referring extremely complex clients to experts at Virginia Tech or Ohio State University. “But so many people can’t afford to go there, so we’ve had to learn to bite down and learn to do the complicated stuff.”
Like emergency heart surgeries, for instance.
“We have an excellent staff. We really go out of our way to try to help people,” Ward said, “but it’s tough because we do have to deal on a daily basis with euthanasia. … We have had several clients tell us how much they appreciate our level of compassion when they have to do that.”
Complex surgeries, routine prevention, or helping clients deal with the grief that comes with the end of a pet’s life, the vets stay busy.
“We hit the ground running from the time we get to work until time to leave every single day,” Ward said. He noted that the hospital computer system, serving all three locations for the last 20 years, contains some 100,000 human clients, most of whom have multiple pets.
In the past year, during Covid, that pet ownership increased even more, Ward said.
“Everybody was staying home, adopting and buying pets,” he said, “so we got very busy.”
Accommodating that influx of new clients in a timely manner wasn’t always easy, he admitted. Covid guidelines prompted Beckley Veterinary Hospital to have clients wait in their cars instead of in indoor waiting rooms. And, at first, pet owners weren’t allowed inside the office with their pets. But that changed when doctors quickly realized the level of anxiety that separation caused for their furry — and sometimes scaled or feathered — patients, so they began allowing pet owners to accompany their pets into the exam rooms once again.
But they also discovered the parking lot waiting room had its advantages.
“That may be here to stay,” Ward said. “Right now, we’re working on a new system, like the one at Outback restaurant, to get people in.”
And other changes are expected in the near future.
“We hope to add on or build a new facility in the next five years,” Ward said. “We hope to add on some veterinarians and just keep this thing going. We’d like to make it to 100 and beyond.”