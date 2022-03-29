Beckley VAMC Women Veteran Program has partnered with Bonnie's Bus from WVU Cancer Center to bring mammograms to southern West Virginia in a three-part series in 2022.
Princeton – April 19 at the Princeton rescue squad’s parking lot, 704 Maple St., Princeton, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lewisburg – April 22 at the Greenbrier County outpatient clinic, 208 Shamrock Lane, Ronceverte, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Beckley VAMC – Sept. 16. More information is forthcoming.
Women veterans age 40 and above are eligible for a mammogram screening. Appointments for mammograms are required. Call Wanda Richmond, the Women Veteran Program manager, at 304-255-2121, ext. 4176, to be scheduled. If there is no answer, please leave your name and number and she will return your call as soon as possible.
Education booths and giveaways will be at each event. All women veterans who come to the event will receive a ticket for a drawing for a gift basket.
Women veterans who are not enrolled in VA for health benefits may still attend, and Beckley VAMC staff can help to get them enrolled.