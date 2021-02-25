Beckley VAMC pharmacist fills in mental health gaps

Pharmacist Dr. Leila Tilley did not start her career imagining she would be helping veterans with their mental health care, but she said she could not be happier she arrived on this path.
Tilley, from Princeton, W.Va., moved to the Beckley area after high school. She originally started in health care as a dental hygienist. Ten years later, due to some life changes, she decided to pursue a career in pharmacy.
After attending the University of Charleston’s School of Pharmacy, Tilley completed a residency at the Beckley VA Medical Center. Prior to that she had worked for two summers as an intern at the Beckley facility, as well.
A new VA grant called the Clinical Pharmacy Specialist Rural Veteran Access Diffusion Project was being awarded to rural VA medical centers, and it was destined timing.
“When I came to the end of residency and needed to find a job, it was a happy coincidence that this grant became available,” Tilley said.
The grant’s purpose is to increase access to health care for rural veterans by using a pharmacist in a provider role. Tilley’s position was one of 115 at 60 VA medical centers nationwide. About half the pharmacists specialized in primary care while the others focused on mental health and pain management. Each facility was able to determine how to best utilize the funding for its unique needs.
Tilley had some experience from her residency shadowing a physician’s assistant in mental health to gain experience. As a clinical pharmacist, Tilley can act as a mental health provider, filling in gaps in patient care and increasing access.
Now she is one of the topmost productive pharmacists from the positions the grant created. Tilley says the rewarding feeling is not the level of productivity but knowing how many veterans’ lives she is able to positively impact.
“It makes me feel great, and I couldn’t be happier. It’s meaningful work. I enjoy what I do. I feel like I make a difference – not because I’ve seen ‘x’ number of veterans in a day. It’s the day-to-day. I like interacting with veterans,” Tilley said.
Beckley VAMC’s Mental Health Department never fully closed during the Covid-19 pandemic. Walk-in appointments have remained available for veterans who may be experiencing an intense mental health issue. As such, Tilley has remained working at the facility, so she is available for those walk-in appointments. She also has seen many patients by using VA Video Connect, a telehealth app, and phone calls.
“Since I’m from the area, I’m committed to our community and the VA as a whole,” she said. “I’m in the right place in my life, and I’m doing important work.”