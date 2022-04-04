Beckley VAMC will be hosting a Health Care Decision Day event on Wednesday, April 13 at which Veterans can learn more about advance care planning.
The event will be co-hosted with WV Legal Aid and staff from social work services, volunteer services and the ethics team will be available to assist with completing advance medical directives.
The VAMC will accommodate those without a scheduled appointment. However, Veterans are encouraged to attend one of two educational groups and can schedule for the 9 a.m. or 1 p.m. group by calling 1-304-255-2121 and choose option #2.