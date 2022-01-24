The Beckley VA Medical Center’s Primary Care Team is offering expanded health care services for possible Covid-19 positive patients and improving access.
The Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) is being used as an alternative clinic space for Veterans who do not pass the Covid-19 screening process. The MMU’s triage team will care for Veterans testing positive but not requiring a higher level of care in the Emergency Department.
Covid-19 testing will be performed from a patient’s vehicle, preventing further exposure for both the Veteran and others waiting in the Emergency Department. Wait times are also decreased, creating a higher quality of care for everyone. Covid-19 testing method is PCR, with results provided within two hours. Testing is only available for Veterans enrolled in the Beckley VAMC.
The MMU is located on the left-hand side of the parking lot. When Veterans arrives, they must first report to the tent and will be provided further instructions by the screeners.
Primary care patients will also be experiencing a reduction in wait time and greater access. The fourteen primary care providers in Beckley VAMC’s health care system (10 at Beckley, two each at the Greenbrier and Princeton VA Clinics) will increase their in-person appointment volume by 30 percent.
VA telehealth options are also encouraged. Veterans can meet with their provider from the comfort of their own home, using a computer or mobile device. Beckley VAMC continues to maximize their Home-Based Primary Care program, including home telehealth remote monitoring during the pandemic.