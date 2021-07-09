The Beckley VA Medical Center will host a Creative Arts Festival & Competition for veterans on Saturday, Aug. 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the facility’s outside picnic shelter.
Last year’s festival was canceled because of Covid-19.
This will be Beckley VAMC’s third year hosting the art show. Last year, Princeton Veteran Terri Eanes won first place with her artwork, which is now displayed permanently in the facility’s chapel.
Divisions include Art, Creative Writing, Dance & Drama (live or video). Top winners from each category will be eligible to submit for the National Competition through Beckley VAMC’s Recreation Therapy Program.
Entries are requested to be entered by Thursday, Aug. 19. Drop-offs can be coordinated if a veteran cannot be there but would like to showcase their work.
The registration form can be found at the Main Entrance Welcome Desk at Beckley VAMC or online at https://www.beckley.va.gov/docs/CreativeArtslRegistration2021.pdf.