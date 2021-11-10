It’s the unknown that bothers Judy Nelson-Vealey.
The Grandview resident has spent the past seven years serving as caregiver for her 74-year-old husband Gerald, a Vietnam veteran diagnosed with dementia, PTSD and Parkinson’s disease.
The couple first married in 1986 and had been divorced for nine years when Gerald received his diagnosis.
“But we were friends through the years of being divorced and had talked about getting remarried,” 72-year-old Vealey said. “He needed help so we ended up remarrying so I could take care of him.
“It just made sense.”
Gerald’s symptoms have increased significantly since they remarried in 2014, as Vealey now assists him with everyday activities.
And over the summer, she said she noticed his dementia really took hold.
“He talks to me, but he can’t follow the thread of a conversation,” she said. “He’s losing his train of thought in a sentence.”
Like many caregivers, Vealey, who retired from her job as a court reporter to care for Gerald, has no medical background.
“It’s kind of scary because I don’t know a lot about it,” she said. “I don’t know what’s down the road.”
But Vealey isn’t entirely alone as she is one of 220 caregivers receiving assistance from the Beckley VA Medical Center’s Caregiver Support Program.
The purpose of the program, according to Michael Wills, general caregiver support coordinator for the Beckley VA, is to help caregivers care for the veterans in their lives and also provide support for the caregivers themselves.
“We want to be that go-between to help them not only with their veterans' care at the hospital but also with them,” he said. “Caregiving can be pretty stressful at times so we want to be that supportive service for them and just kind of be there for them and help them.”
The VA offers two caregiver support programs.
Vealey is one of 102 members of the general caregiver support program.
Tiffney Canterbury is the clinical assessor for the comprehensive caregiver support program.
She and Wills explain every veteran affiliated with the VA who designates a caregiver is eligible to receive support from the general program. The comprehensive program, however, serves veterans who have at least a 70 percent service-connected disability stemming from or made worse by service on or before May 5, 1975, or on or after Sept. 11, 2001.
Veterans who apply for the comprehensive program undergo functional assessment to determine eligibility.
While the general program provides case management assistance and is staffed with social workers, the comprehensive program includes both social workers and nurses.
Another significant difference, Wills and Canterbury said, is caregivers in the comprehensive program can receive stipends as well as health benefits through the VA.
“If they qualify, that’s a big help for the caregivers,” Canterbury said. “They may not have to work that part-time job or worry about getting the care they need.”
Though Vealey said she might apply for the comprehensive program in the future, she said she’s grateful for the support and guidance she’s received through the general program.
She said her case manager Brittany Cline has connected her with various programs to assist Gerald and has even helped her get involved with a caregiver support group.
“We’re just meeting on the phone right now,” she said of the group made virtual due to Covid. “We compare notes and how we’ve dealt with situations.”
As Gerald’s conditions progress, Vealey’s responsibilities increase as she now not only only cares for the home, mows the grass and keeps up with the finances, but also helps him dress and even eat when the tremors won’t allow him to do it for himself.
She said it can be stressful and overwhelming, but the program reminds her she’s not alone.
“I feel like somebody has my back now,” she said. “I’m not quite as frightened now that I know there are people out there to help me."
Vealey said she encourages others in her situation to look into the program as well.
"It's a security blanket," she said. "The more connected you are, the better it is."
A caregiver appreciation resource fair will take place at the Beckley VA on Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot near the parking garage.
Wills and Canterbury said the drive-through event is for caregivers enrolled in the program as well as individuals who would like to learn more.
For more information on the general caregiver support programs, visit www.va.gov/family-member-benefits/comprehensive-assistance-for-family-caregivers.
Veterans and caregivers can apply for the comprehensive program by visiting www.va.gov/family-member-benefits/comprehensive-assistance-for-family-caregivers.
