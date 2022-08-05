Beckley VA Medical Center recently acquired a new MRI machine, a seven-figure expenditure that has been set up and tested for the past week and will soon see regular use.
The piece of cutting-edge technology will work faster than previous magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machines at the hospital and will provide clearer, more advanced images.
The decision was made to purchase the unit after the veterans medical center was continually forced to send veterans to community hospitals for MRI scans due to their high demand.
Accumulating the funding for the MRI machine took the hospital over a year.
“In the past, if you wanted to increase production, you had to hire more staff, develop more resources, and put a second scanner in,” said Andrew Burleson, imaging program administrator at the VA center.
"These machines are well over a million dollars, so it's very expensive to expand your sources,” Burleson said. “Before we put this machine in, it would take 45 minutes to do a brain MRI scan. So once we put this new machine in, it was 10 minutes.”
The new machine utilizes artificial intelligence to make the scan process faster, according to Burleson. The machine uses this deep learning capability to progressively get faster and better at producing images.
As the MRI machine is used more, it will learn to fill in the blanks of data sets, which results in a faster screening time.
With the VA Medical Center doing on average 15 MRIs a day, that number will now start to increase. Now, patients can get in quicker and get diagnosed faster, reducing the struggle for patients.
“As a radiologist, it's all about the picture quality,” said Nick Treadwell, chief of radiology at the VA center. "So any time you can increase … the image quality, reduce the noise, it increases the accuracy of the interpretation and gets rid of some of the ambiguities of it.
“[We are] able to give just better health care to the patients and better feedback to the referring providers and referring positions. So yes, this will make my job a lot less stressful.”
The new machine also features cardiac MRI, which is a feature that was previously unavailable at the center. Now, patients will not have to be outsourced if scans of their hearts are required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.