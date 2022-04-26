Beckley VA Medical Center facing potential service reductions

the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) recently conducted a study on nationwide healthcare assets. The study identified gaps in care, areas that need improvement and identified facilities that need to be closed. At the study’s completion, the VA made recommendations to the Asset and Infrastructure (AIR) Commission that these three WV facilities should face service reductions, including the elimination of inpatient mental health care, inpatient and outpatient surgeries and emergency room services. Additionally, community based outpatient clinics in Parsons and Franklin would be closed.