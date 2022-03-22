Beckley VA Medical Center will hold its annual Social Workers Conference on March 31, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with the theme of Minority Issues in the Veteran Population.
Registration deadline for the virtual conference is March 28 and is limited to the first 50 registrations received. It is free and offers the following Continuing Education Credits.
Topics covered include: Minority Challenges Within the Veteran Population; Ethics; Health Care and Support for LGBTQ+ Veterans; When Something’s New; Mindfulness Practice for Stress Management.
Email paula.boothe@va.gov with your name, organization, professional, address, phone number, and email to register.