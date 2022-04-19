In recognition of National Volunteer week, April 17-23, the Beckley VA Medical Center will honor its volunteers who support local Veterans with events throughout the week and a public campaign encouraging other citizens to give back.
Volunteers have been valued partners at VA for more than 75 years and provided countless hours of support to Veterans. In fiscal year 2021, around 130 volunteers at Beckley VA Medical Center contributed 34,247 hours toward caring for Veterans. Their volunteerism and donations were valued at approximately $1.7 million in fiscal year 2021.
“Our volunteers ensure our veterans have transportation to their medical appointments when they have no family or medical conditions that prohibit driving. We have so many other volunteer opportunities (both virtual and here in the medical center). Our veterans sacrificed so much to our country, and volunteering for them is a way to honor their sacrifice and thank them for their service. They answered our Nation’s call, so we need the community to answer their call for help now,” said Brie Lehew, the chief of voluntary service.
National Volunteer Week also presents an opportunity for other civically minded individuals to join the ranks of volunteers serving Veterans. There are many ways to volunteer. For instance, William “Mack” Hagerman volunteers daily at the Beckley VAMC. He has volunteered 40 hours a week for 12 years, donating over 27,000 hours of his time to give back to our veterans. Hagerman's father was a 2-time prisoner of war.
“I know what my father went through and what all veterans go through. It is our obligation as a nation to care for them and I will spend the rest of my life doing just that, ” he said.
No medical experience is necessary to become a VA volunteer and volunteers are encouraged to share ideas on how they would like to give back using their unique skills. We are looking for volunteers in every county we serve (Raleigh, Fayette, Mercer, McDowell, Clay, Nicholas, Boone, Wyoming, Summers, Greenbrier, and Pocahontas).
To become a VA volunteer, contact the Beckley VA Medical Center at 304-255-2121 extension 4162 or apply online at https://www.cdceportal.va.gov