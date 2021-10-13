The City of Beckley is taking steps to regulate the development of the local self-storage sector.
Beckley Common Council on Tuesday voted on first reading a measure that will define "temporary" and "permanent" storage. The new ordinance will also aim to ensure that both types of unit are placed within B-1 and B-2 manufacturing zones. The units will likely need a permit for placement, according to city attorney Bill File's comments during the meeting.
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said that Chief Code Enforcement Officer Capt. Donald Morgan has notified the city's attorney that code enforcement officers are encountering more and more of the steel units on private property within city limits. There is currently no regulation of the units.
Steel storage units are mobile and may be easily placed on private property. The units are "huge, all-enclosed" and may be "stacked" on each other for a two-story effect, Rappold said.
"Storage boxes have come a long way," he noted.
The proposed ordinance will ensure that the city may place limits on where a unit is placed and for how long it may stay. It will also offer organization as self-storage businesses grow in number.
"After the zoning change is in effect, our code official calls on a business where a storage unit is located in the parking lot or wherever on the premises and determines that it's temporary, that they're just using it to store merchandise or building materials or any other object of value they're storing there for protecting from the water and from vandals, for a short period of time," said the mayor.
He said the proposed time period for a temporary permit has not yet been determined but could be 30 or 60 days.
"The intent of the ordinance is to discourage people from using them as permanent storage units," he said. "We have licensed storage units that aren't scattered, helter skelter, around town.
"We have a number of companies within the city limits who provide secure storage in a commercial manner."
The mayor said city officials had once considered placing a storage unit where the Rising Cardinals statue now stands at The Plaza, at the corner Neville and South Heber streets.
"When we were still brainstorming what to do uptown ... (Jill Moorefield of Beckley Events) had seen articles across the nation that people would take these storage boxes, like at Priddy's (in Crab Orchard), and they take those and reconfigure the front of those and put a service bar," said Rappold. "They cut out a window, put a service bar in there and coffee shops or some sort of fast food shops, and then in some cities, the people made them look pretty nice."
The proposed ordinance will also allow regulation of permanent storage businesses.
Ward 3 Councilman Robert Dunlap said Wednesday that indoor storage rental spaces are popping up all over the country, with some business owners turning old buildings into storage businesses.
"In Pittsburgh, it is very popular to place indoor storage units inside the confines of existing structures because, often, they are very close to established businesses," said Dunlap, who also owns property in Pittsburgh. "There was an absence of clarity regarding the indoor storage units that are springing up all over the country."
The self-storage unit sector was growing prior to 2020 but saw a boom during Covid, with U.S. storage square footage growing by four percent in 2020 and nine percent over the past five years to more than 1.5 billion square feet of space, the online storage broker StorageCafe.com reported.
The Davis Companies (TDC) in New York recently acquired and demolished buildings at 155 and 165 W. 29th St. in Manhattan's Chelsea and now has plans to construct a 17-story self-storage facility, according to Real Estate Weekly.
On nearby Long Island, New York, the firm Marcus & Millichap announced the sale of Middle Island Self Storage, a 74,061-square-foot, 726-unit self-storage facility for $25 million, or $34,435 per unit.
In Hampton Roads, Va., a seller's market was turned into an indoor storage business during the pandemic.
The City of Beckley is no exception. Without clear legislation, self-storage units are proliferating, willy-nilly, within town limits.
Dunlap sees regulation of the storage units as a step toward purposeful city development, as the number of units increases in Beckley, in both indoor and free-standing spaces.
Dunlap said of Beckley, "We simply didn't have an ordinance that would regulate what parts of town those structures could be implemented in, and this was an opportunity to provide regulation."
Dunlap suggested that indoor storage could be particularly beneficial for downtown historic districts, with older, empty buildings.
Beckley's Courthouse Square is on the National Register of Historic Places and has been the center of a tug-of-war between those who want to preserve the historic buildings downtown, in keeping with the federal guidelines, and those who are more in favor of development.
"So many of these old buildings can be given new life, if we can get the zoning codes caught up with this national trend," Dunlap said. "We have to try to save some of these historical structures with potential new uses."