Beckley Travel Plaza closed after fire

The Beckley Travel Plaza is temporarily closed following a grease fire Friday morning.
The fire was reported around 6:30 a.m. Friday after a grease fire broke out in the Burger King kitchen, according to a Raleigh County 911 dispatcher.
The building fire suppression system quickly contained the fire. No injuries were reported.
The restrooms and travel market located in the travel plaza will likely be open later Friday, according to an employee with the travel plaza.
Restaurants located in the travel plaza are expected to be closed through the weekend.
Fuel is still available at the travel plaza gas station as that area was unaffected by the fire.
Fire departments from Bradley-Prosperity, Mount Hope and Mabscott responded to the scene.
