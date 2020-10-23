Devon Lamar Lockridge, 34, of Detroit, Mich., pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. Lockridge was charged as a result of a traffic stop in Beckley.
According to a press release from United States Attorney Mike Stuart, Lockridge admitted that on Aug. 12 he was a passenger in a taxi in Beckley that was pulled over by police for speeding. During the traffic stop, officers smelled marijuana. Lockridge admitted to smoking marijuana. A drug-detecting canine also indicated to the presence of controlled substances in the taxi.
Based on this information, officers searched the car. During the search, officers found a bag belonging to Lockridge. In the bag, officers found almost 800 grams of methamphetamine packaged in 14 separate bags, and approximately 46 grams of heroin. Lockridge admitted that he knew the drugs were in that bag and that he intended to distribute the drugs to others.
Lockridge faces not less than five years and up to 40 years in federal prison and up to a $5 million fine, to be followed by at least four years of supervised release, when he is sentenced on Feb. 5.