Beckley to use CDBG funds for paving and park improvements

The city of Beckley will use its 2022 allocation of Community Development Block Grant funds to continue to make improvements at Scott Avenue Park as well as pave streets in low-income areas.
Details for how the city intends to use just under $300,000 in CDBG funds were detailed in the FY 2022 CDBG Action Plan, which the Beckley Common Council approved at its regular meeting Tuesday night.
This plan was previously on public display at city hall from June 22 though July 21.
The city receives CDBG funds annually from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Those funds are used for development in lower-income areas of the city and may be spent on a wide range of services, including housing rehabilitation, code enforcement, acquisition of real property, demolition, infrastructure and public facility improvements, economic development, and social services, according to HUD data.
For the 2022 fiscal year, the city is expected to receive $298,708, which is a roughly 10 percent decrease from the previous year’s allocation, said City Treasurer Billie Trump.
He added that recipients of these funds from across the country are also experiencing similar reductions in their CDBG allocations.
According to the FY 2022 CDBG Action Plan, $138,967 is allocated for street improvements, $100,000 is allocated for parks and recreation improvements at Scott Avenue Park and $59,741 is allocated for general administration.
CDBG funds have a 20 percent cap on planning and administration costs, according to HUD guidelines.
During a meeting in June, council members approved the use of more than $300,00 in CDBG funds for improvements at Scott Avenue Park including paving the basketball court, the installation of recreation equipment, poured-in-place rubber surfacing and fencing.
In an interview with The Register-Herald on Wednesday, Angela King, the city’s grant administrator, said local entities are allowed to apply for these CDBG funds and make their case at public hearings, which took place May 31 and July 21.
She added those that apply must fit within the funding criteria set by HUD.
Residents and organizations not applying for funds are also allowed to weigh in on how they would like to see the funds used during these public hearings. In recent years, King said these public hearings have not been widely attended.
For the 2022 funds, King said Beckley ARH requested funds to add on to a medical facility, the Beckley Housing Authority requested funds to install security cameras and the Raleigh County Commission on Aging requested funds for its Meals on Wheels program.
None of these requests were approved, though the city was able to find an alternative funding source to assist the Commission on Aging with its meal program.
King said it is ultimately up to Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold and Trump to decide whether to approve these requests.
Rappold told The Register-Herald on Wednesday that he is “not that involved” in making these decisions.
“I follow recommendations made by those closest to CDBG,” Rappold said in a text message. “We have an outside consultant that we also heavily relied on for such decisions.”
In other business council approved an amendment to the city’s 2018 CDBG funding.
King said the city had leftover funding from a project at Simpkins Park, which was paid for by CDBG funds in FY 2018. King said they are able to reallocate those leftover funds to other projects.
Those leftover funds total just over $100,000, according to documents from the city, and are being allocated to improvements for Scott Avenue Park.
Council members also approved two ordinances updating the city’s codes for building and fire prevention.
Beckley City Attorney Bill File said the updates made to these two ordinances were as a result of revisions made by the state’s fire commission to the state’s building and fire prevention codes.
“These are just very tactical revisions that are done, not each year, but each time the state does it then the city follows that,” File said.
At the state level, File said these changes are set to go into effect Aug. 1, which is why the city needed to act quickly in adopting these changes to their own ordinances.
No one from the public spoke for or against these ordinances during the meeting.
Council also approved a bid for the milling and paving project on Dyer Avenue (from 12th Street to Gadd Avenue), 12th Street, Scott Avenue (from Prince Street to 12th Street) and 11th Street.
The contract was awarded to AAA Paving and Sealing out of Princeton for $168,500. AAA Paving was the only bidder for this project.
The project will be paid for using CDBG funds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.