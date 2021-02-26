Senators Joe Manchin, D-WV, and Shelley Moore Capito, R-WV, on Friday announced over 51 awards totaling $47.8 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to create and provide quality, affordable housing and address homelessness across West Virginia.

Th city of Beckley will receive $864,639 from two separate funds for housing. 

Capital Fund Program: Provides grants to develop, finance, and modernize West Virginia Public Housing properties and management improvements.

·       $547,569 – Housing Authority of the City of Beckley

·       $396,950 – Housing Authority of the City of Bluefield

·       $333,565 – Housing Authority of the City of Mount Hope

·       $124,643 – Housing Authority of Raleigh County

 

Community Development Block Grants (CDBG): Provides annual grants to state and local governments to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing, creating a suitable living environment and expanding economic opportunities, principally for people with low- and moderate-income.

·       $317,070 – Beckley

