Beckley resident Kelsie Dolin can’t remember when she first started singing.
“I’ve been singing since I was little with my grandpa,” she said. “He was in a band until I was 10.”
The 18-year-old Boone County native and 2021 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School had no problem sharing her voice with family members.
Finding the courage to share her talent with others was a different story.
That changed in October, however, when Dolin hopped on a plane — her first flight — and headed to Austin, Texas, for an audition with “American Idol.”
By then, it wasn’t technically Dolin’s first time singing for strangers as she qualified for the in-person audition after performing on Zoom weeks before as part of “Idol Across America.”
She had long dreamed of auditioning and had even signed up in previous years.
“I just never went through with the virtual audition,” she said, citing shyness as the reason. “I backed out of them.”
She said it was the Sept. 1, 2021, death of her grandmother Adra Smith, who died due to Covid complications, that prompted her to follow through.
“She always wanted me to sing and do things,” Dolin said, explaining she viewed an influx of online ads for “American Idol” auditions as a sign and a nudge from her grandmother.
That’s what she explained to “Idol” judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie when she introduced herself.
“I’m doing this audition for my grandma, and I want to make her proud,” she said.
Though the audition took place in October, it wasn’t until March 6 when “American Idol” audiences had the opportunity to watch as Dolin walked on stage in muck boots and a Tudor’s Biscuit World hat and opened with “Piece by Piece” by Kelly Clarkson.
“I tried to sing in church one time,” she told country music superstar Luke Bryan. “The music started playing and I just froze.”
Impressed by her first attempt but encouraging her to “step on the gas,” judges asked Dolin for another song.
During the first part of her rendition of Adele’s “When We Were Young,” the trio — Katy Perry, in particular — cheered her on, encouraging her to show more power.
By the final word, Perry was on her feet while Bryant smiled and Richie wiped his eyes with a black handkerchief.
“We are so emotional and we are so overcome because you’ve been sitting down in West Virginia and you have this pure, beautiful voice that’s never been challenged. It’s never been pushed. It’s never been lifted up and loved on,” Bryan said.
A teary Richie added, “This is the only person that I know that has just walked in here and messed me up completely.”
The judges then offered Dolin the coveted ticket to Hollywood to compete for a spot in the upcoming live shows.
Hollywood Week, as that round is called, has already taped but as it has yet to air, Dolin can’t comment on how she did.
She does, however, say the experience of finally taking the leap was one she doesn’t regret.
“It was scary but it was fun,” she said of her audition. “I’m not really the kind of person to go out and do things like that. I’ve always been kind of down on myself a lot.”
That’s why she said the judges’ compliments meant so much.
“You’re very special,” Perry told her as Richie added, “If we could give you a hug a day to just let you know how beautiful, you are you would understand why we’re crying.”
Dolin said she had heard those words from her family in the past, but hearing them from someone else hit differently.
“I just thought they (family) were always trying to encourage me or something,” she said. “I guess coming from people who are experienced and know a lot more about music saying that I can do things with my life … it changed a lot.”
● ● ●
Dolin said friends and her McDonald’s co-workers often ask for clues as to how she did in Hollywood.
“They try to get me to tell them what happened and everything,” she said. “They’re so curious about everything.”
Though it’s perhaps the biggest secret she’s ever been asked to keep, she said she just falls back on her natural instincts to “keep to herself” when tempted to talk.
And regardless of the results, she said she’s learned important lessons from the experience and encourages others to listen to their dreams and push naysayers to the side.
“I would definitely tell them (others) not to really take what other people say to heart,” she said. “Especially if it’s bad things. I would tell them to just believe in theirself.”
● ● ●
Check local listings for the upcoming “American Idol” Hollywood Week schedule.
