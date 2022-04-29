Beckley Student Named to CEFTS Honor Society

GLENVILLE — Two Glenville State University Land Resources students have been inducted into the Council of Eastern Forest Technician Schools (CEFTS) Honor Society. Both are studying Natural Resource Management with a concentration in Forest Technology.
Each year, CEFTS inducts forest technology students who maintain a 3.3 grade point average in their forestry courses and at least a 3.0 average overall into the CEFTS Honor Society.
Ciera Heine, a senior from Beckley, says she has enjoyed the Forest Technology program and is excited to have received the CEFTS honor. “Being in this program has set me on a path for a career that I am excited for and feel knowledgeable about,” she said.
After graduation, Heine says she is considering graduate school at West Virginia University or working for the Army Corps of Engineers.
The other student inductee, Della Moreland, is a junior from Augusta, who is also pursuing a Wildlife Management major within the Natural Resource Management program at Glenville State.
“Ciera and Della are two of our best students because they work very hard, come to class prepared, and have a love of learning. I am very pleased that they have been inducted into the CEFTS Honor Society. It is a great achievement for their excellent academic work,” said Dr. Brian Perkins, Associate Professor of Forestry.
According to CEFTS, the primary purposes of the Honor Society are to promote and recognize high standards of scholarship, leadership, and character among forest technology students, to encourage and foster high ethical standards of technical forestry and professional positions held by forest technology students, to assemble a group of outstanding students who by scholastic accomplishment, service and high character have been recognized for these traits and are capable of recognizing these traits in others, to promote the art and science of technical forestry, and to render service and cooperate with the student bodies and the agricultural and natural resource divisions of the respective institutions.