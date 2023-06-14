CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The 2022-23 winter was a mild one in West Virginia, and now the National Weather Service said for at least one of its reporting spots it was the mildest in history.
Snowfall totals for Beckley were a record low for the year at 11.5 inches of snow in the city. That’s the least amount of snow in Beckley’s history dating back to the late 1800s when records started being kept. The second lowest snow on record was 13.6 inches from the winter of 1949-50, and third was the winter of 1948-49 when only 14.1 inches of snow accumulated in Beckley.
