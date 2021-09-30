For 2021 and future years, the City of Beckley will observe Halloween trick-or-treat on the last Saturday of October, Mayor Rob Rappold announced Thursday.
Rappold said trick-or-treat this year will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
The city had first set 2021 trick-or-treat hours on Halloween, Sunday, Oct. 31.
After discussion with other city officials, Rappold decided to revise the 2021 date to a Saturday and to establish the last Saturday in October as the official time for trick-or-treat in city limits.
The mayor said he had listened to “several well-founded comments” and was considering the wisdom of giving trick-or-treat an official day in the city, when city attorney Bill File visited him and made a comment that convinced him.
“The final comment was from Bill File, concerned city attorney, who came to my office saying his rented Spider Man costume was due back Saturday night, and the Sunday date created problems,” reported the mayor. “He’s our (city) lawyer and a friend, so another well-reasoned concern.
“Best decision for all.”
The mayor apologized for any inconvenience the change may pose in 2021 and thanked those who offered comments on the date.