Beckley seeks answers for downtown buildings

The City of Beckley is exploring a potential public-private partnership with the owners of two empty lots on Main Street, Mayor Rob Rappold reported on Monday.
The two lots until June hosted the Walton Bonding building and the adjacent New Taylor Law Offices building. On June 24, the roof of the Walton building caved in around 3:30 a.m. and irreparably damaged both of the buildings. Nobody was injured, due to the early hour, but both buildings were demolished by November, leaving a vacant lot.
A portion of Main Street was closed until the first week of November, which drastically reduced business for Roma Pizza and Grill, a neighborhood pizzeria and curry restaurant, according to owner Diness Lamichhane.
The Roma team is working to rebuild the business, Lamichhane reported last week.
Rappold said Monday that the city is taking proactive steps to circumvent similar events in the future and to find a way that the two empty lots may benefit downtown business owners and enhance the quality of life for Beckleyans and visitors.
He said that Jill Moorefield of Beckley Events and other city officials have made several suggestions, including a seasonal market and a permanent building with a boutique, a cafe and parking.
"We've sent some ideas to put to both (owners attorney Stephen New and Miyang Walton) concerning our thoughts on what might take place in those spaces," said Rappold. "Those only went out about 10 days ago, and then, with the holidays, we had followed up with these folks to see what their thinking is, or to see if either party has received appraisals on that property.
"We've expressed the possibility of a public-private partnership, if we could agree on something between the city and them, as property owners, to develop something that would enhance that block of Main Street, which has a lot of potential for us."
Rappold said the city could consider a purchase of the lots, pending appraisals.
"If that's the owners' desire at some point, to sell to the city, the licensed appraisal is the first step we require to discuss an acquisition," Rappold said. "I only say that with the preface that that decision is solely up to the owners, and we're not trying to pressure them either way."
He said a public-private partnership that would require investment from both the city and New and Walton is also on the table, if the two property owners are open to the suggestion.
New said Monday that he and his wife have not yet decided about their lot at 114 Main St.
"I've only seen preliminary proposals by the city," said New. "I have multiple interested parties for the lot, at present.
"I'd like to know what the plans are for the lot, from each potential buyer, before arriving at a final decision, with regard to selling.
"The good news is, given our new office location, (wife Amy New) and I are in no hurry to make any decision on 114 Main."
The mayor said that the city will award a contract in the near future to a structural engineering firm which will analyze the structural integrity of other downtown buildings, many of which are older, historical buildings.
"We don't want a repeat of what happened there (on Main Street), that created this vacancy," Rappold noted.