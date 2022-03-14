Beckley Sanitary Board to ask Council to raise sewer and stormwater rates to address system needs

To solve a 50-year-old flooding problem and to meet rising costs of operations, the Beckley Sanitary Board is asking Beckley Common Council to raise rates for sewer and stormwater services.
For the average residential user, the sewer fee increase would be $12.40 per month. The stormwater fee for a residential user, a flat rate, would increase $3.66 a month. In total, the combined rate hikes for a residential user would be $16.06 per month or $192.72 per year, according to Jeremiah Johnson, general manager of the sanitary board.
The sewer rate was last increased seven years ago, while the stormwater rate has not been adjusted since 2007.
The proposed rate hikes, according to Johnson, would update an antiquated system and allow the city to solve a problem of flooding in the Harley Avenue/Beckley Little League/Pinecrest area.
Homes in the predominantly minority neighborhoods around Hartley routinely flood, and citizens for decades have asked the city for help.
In 2021, the Raleigh County chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) urged city officials to address the longstanding issue of flooding, which the group reported is affecting a disproportionate number of Black residents of the community.
For years, the NAACP said, city officials told Black residents that contractors had built the homes in areas of town that were prone to flooding and that the “fix” was too expensive to address.
Johnson said Monday that the explanation does not take into account past practices that may have led to some minority homeowners being only able to build and purchase homes in certain areas of the city with less desirable attributes.
Today, the Hartley area has a strong percentage of minority and senior residents, Johnson said.
He added he had not verified any deeds at Hartley or examined the historic racial makeup of the neighborhood, but noted that race-based deed restrictions were not uncommon in Beckley’s past.
“All we can do is commit to do better,” said Johnson. “I’m not saying this is, 100 percent, an environmental justice issue, but it’s apparent, when you start looking into it, those types of equity issues and all that are at play here, to a certain extent.”
The Hartley/Little League/Pinecrest project is projected to cost $5.6 million. It is an integrated project, which means it will require adjustments to both stormwater and sewer systems.
The stormwater side is $3.2 million, while the sanitation aspect will be $2.4 million.
In addition to the Little League/Hartley/Pinecrest project, the rate increase would fund basic operating costs within the stormwater system, Johnson said.
The rate increase, Johnson said, would allow the sanitary board to get a $5 million stormwater improvement bond to make the investment at Hartley and to pursue other major projects, including the Deep Wood lane area of Stanford and stormwater projects at Morgan Hills and Jamescrest.
“That actually funds ongoing construction every year,” he said. “We want to increase that up to $400,000 a year, and what that will allow to happen is, over the next 10 years for instance, we’ll be a able to spend $4 million on other system improvements, repair and replacement type stuff, just on stormwater, between the $5 million bond and the $400,000 per year.”
He said the bond would lead to a $9 million investment in stormwater infrastructure, all because of the new proposed rate.
The proposed stormwater rate is similar to rates paid in other cities, Johnson said, including Morgantown ($7.35), Martinsburg ($9) and Huntington ($7.15).
On the sewer side of operations, Johnson said a $2.4 million bond is necessary to complete the Pinecrest/Little League/Hartley project.
In addition, around $2.1 million worth of equipment needs modernized, including at least two lift stations with pumping equipment, treatment equipment and heavy equipment that is used on line crews.
“Over half our heavy equipment is 14 years or older,” Johnson explained.
The city completed a $15 million construction project, the Piney Creek treatment plant, in 2018 and did not raise rates then.
Johnson told council members that the sanitary board is required by law to notify residents of sewer rate changes but not stormwater rate increases. However, he said the board will send out notices for both to rate payers this month.
In April, during a regular meeting, council will vote on two ordinances and host public hearings on each. Each rate increase requires its own ordinance and public hearing.
The date will depend on city attorney Bill File’s schedule.
Ward 1 Councilman Tom Sopher said he had concerns about lower income residents.
“I don’t have a problem paying the tax bill, myself, but there’s people out here living on, seriously, fixed incomes,” Sopher said.
“That kills you,” he said. "What do you cut back to pay this bill?”
Johnson said there is a federal assistance program that helps with water utilities now and that the city must make low-income residents aware of it. He said that, in the future, there could be private programs established in the local community, too.
Council members said they would have preferred to see incremental increases, rather than to spring the entire rate hikes on citizens in one fell swoop.
At-Large Councilman Cody Reedy and Ward 4 Councilman Kevin Price agreed.
Price asked the sanitary board to plan ahead in the future and to raise rates gradually, as needs are identified.
“It’s easier to eat that elephant one bite at the time, rather than have it shoved down your throat, full-force, so I would look at that, future-wise,” said Price.
Ward 3 Councilman Robert Dunlap noted that there is not a recognized means in Beckley of giving breaks to low-income residents. He also noted there is not enough new construction to use as a means of revenue for city infrastructure.
Ward 5 Councilwoman Janine Bullock questioned Johnson about whether the rates of Beckley Water Company, a private company that is not affiliated with the city, would change, based on Council’s decision on sewer and stormwater rates.
Johnson said the water company rates are not linked to the city’s sewer rates.
The Public Service Commission of West Virginia sets rates for water companies, which are a public utility.
In other business, the city is poised to accept 146 acres at Pinecrest Industrial Park from the non-profit Pinecrest Development Corporation.
Johnson said the new proposed rates will not be used to bring sewer infrastructure to the Pinecrest property. However, any new development that occurs at Pinecrest will use the new infrastructure.