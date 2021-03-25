Members of Beckley Sanitary Board are asking Beckley Common Council to approve a purchase of 6.5 acres on the recently reopened New River Drive for future construction of a new sanitary board headquarters, BSB General Manager Jeremiah Johnson announced Tuesday.
BSB has spoken to Pendleton Community Bank, former Bank of Mount Hope, about purchasing the property for $250,000, Johnson said. The acreage is the former Buckland property beside the Moose Club Lodge.
"We're trying to get closed on that," Johnson said. "I do know that Council has been advised of this opportunity, and I think in some ways, the city's looking at it like even if the sanitary board didn't have that need, the city has other needs, too, that they're trying to figure out, with some other departments."
He declined to speculate on which other city departments may be moved to the proposed lot.
Consultants are conducting environmental site assessments on the acreage, a prerequisite for the purchase, said Johnson.
BSB board of directors passed a resolution at a meeting earlier this month to recommend to Beckley Common Council that the city purchase the acreage.
BSB has an existing facility on New River Drive, a headquarters at 301 S. Heber St. and a treatment plant. A move to the acreage would combine all of the facilities on a single property.
Council has been advised of the plan, but BSB has not yet formally presented the request to Council for official consideration.
"I know very little about the plan," Ward I Councilman Tom Sopher said on Thursday. "Council was informed by email that BSB are looking to purchase land on New River Drive for the purpose of relocating the offices, garage and supply yard."
While Sopher and Ward IV Councilman Kevin Price both said they would be likely to support the plan. Ward II Councilman Bob Canter expressed reservations.
"I will not be voting in favor of any of our utility companies moving so far from our downtown area," Canter said Thursday.
Ward V Councilwoman Janine Bullock suggested other sanitary board concerns rank higher than the property acquisition.
"Prior to purchasing property on New River Drive, the stormwater/surface water projects of the citizens of Beckley are our first priority," said Bullock.
She added the city has complaints for Mool Avenue, Hartley Avenue, Hunter Street, Hager Street, South Fayette Street, Canaday Street and Koch Street.
At-Large Councilman Cody Reedy is in favor of the purchase.
"I do plan to support the purchase of the property with the intentions to move a couple other departments to the property," said Reedy. "I think it has the potential to be a great expansion for the city!
"I have spoken with other members of Council about a few different options, such as a garage for (Board of Public Works) and/or (Beckley Police Department) garage.
"Those two are just discussion pieces, as of now, and nothing has been confirmed, if that is a possibility."
Ward III Councilman Robert Dunlap declined to discuss it.
"BSB's location has come up a time or two, regarding whether or not the BSB requires a different space, and numerous locations must be discussed," Dunlap said.
He said Council members may feel more comfortable about sharing information once a workshop to discuss options is scheduled and held.
"Frankly, prematurely notifying property owners and adjacent property owners of the city's intent to invest in a specific area can lead to the artificial inflation of property values," said Dunlap, an attorney. "So, as that could cost taxpayers more money, I can only ask our citizens to stay tuned while we plan a workshop to discuss these plans.
"As much as possible, transparency in government is one of my highest goals!"
Johnson said the move is necessary because the current downtown building at 301 S. Heber St. is outdated, is not compliant with federal Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements, has too little office space and would be costly to renovate.
He did not immediately have the dollar amount for projected renovations.
The yard area presents a struggle for managing materials, due to a lack of storage space.
"We stockpile a lot of materials at the treatment plant on occasion," he said. "We don't have room at our headquarters, which means, logistically, a lot of times you've got to send delivery trucks to the plant.
"Hopefully, as we go through this process, we'll be thoughtful about it and can come up with a facility that will help address a lot of those needs."
He said a move could allow BSB to bring in more interns from West Virginia University Institute of Technology.
"In our current office space, we don't have spaces to put those interns if we wanted to have them," he said.
Johnson said there is no design and that a budget and builder would be set for the facility once the property is acquired.
"Until it is designed and contractors bid on the construction, we will not have a cost," said Mayor Rob Rappold. "Architects will give us an estimate once design is complete, but the contract bid amount is much more accurate."