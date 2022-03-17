Beckley Sanitary Board seeks $50 million from DEP for a number of city projects

Beckley Sanitary Board is asking the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) to fund a number of city projects, with a projected cost of $50 million, through the federal bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
But City Treasurer Billie Trump and BSB General Manager Jeremiah Johnson reported that the state has not yet provided information on the awards the city may or may not receive.
Passed by Congress in 2021, the federal law is a historic investment to modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, airports, broadband, and drinking water and wastewater infrastructure.
"We have some requests currently submitted, but there is no word, as yet, on any awards,” Trump said Tuesday.
The infrastructure funding for sanitary-sewer and the stormwater projects will be provided, administered and distributed over the next five years through the West Virginia Clean Water State Revolving Fund (SRF) Program, Johnson said.
“The feds just recently issued guidelines to the states on administering this funding,” Johnson told The Register-Herald on Thursday. “The WVDEP has not announced any guidelines they intend to use.”
Johnson added that BSB and the engineering group for a number of the projects (Thrasher Engineering) are in conversations with funding agencies, though.
“BSB has historically received funding through the program,” he stated.
As a revolving fund, he said, the program makes loans that BSB must repay, as a rule. However, the bipartisan infrastructure bill has stipulations that 49 percent of the new infrastructure funding must be distributed via the SRF as either forgivable loans or grants.
WVDEP receives project applications from around the state and is compiling them into an intended use plan. Johnson said WVDEP has not yet released the plan for fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1.
In January 2022, Johnson said, BSB submitted a number of projects to WVDEP to be included in the SRF Intended Use Plan.
The plan is the first step for projects to become eligible for SRF funding and the federal funds from the bipartisan infrastructure law, he said.
“Many of these projects will be placed on SRF’s intended use plan and will take years to develop, before they’re constructed,” said Johnson.
Since 2015, Johnson said, BSB has competed about $20 million in bond-financed construction.
The list of projects that BSB most recently submitted includes a sewer stormwater project for Hartley, Beckley Little League and Pinecrest; a stormwater project for Cranberry and McCool Lane; a stormwater project for Dry Hill Road, Morgan Hills and Jamescrest; a sewer project for FCI #2 Pump Station, a stormwater project for Harper Park; a sewer-stormwater project for Crescent Road; a sewer-stormwater project for Hedrick Street; a stormwater project for Kanawha; a sewer-stormwater project for South Fayette and Koch Avenue; a sewer and stormwater project for Maplewood Lane; a sewer and stormwater project for Northwestern and Travelers Lane; a stormwater project for Ragland Road; a stormwater project for Beckley Rail Trail; a sewer and stormwater project for Robert C. Byrd Drive and Ewart Avenue; a sewer and stormwater project for Whitestick Lift Station; a stormwater project for Deepwood Avenue, Stanaford and Woodcrest; and a stormwater project for Woodlawn, Springdale and Sheffler.
Johnson said the BSB has requested funding from Beckley Common Council for some of the projects, including the Hartley, Beckley Little League and Pinecrest project and the Dry Hill Road, Morgan Hills and Jamescrest project, via rate increases.
He explained that BSB has asked for funding for the Hartley and Pinecrest project via the WV Clean Water State Revolving Loan fund and the WV Jobs Infrastructure Development Council.
"We understand from both programs that the project likely qualifies for infrastructure funding as loans that will require repayment from sewer fees,” Johnson explained. "As a backstop, if BSB cannot secure funding from these programs, BSB is prepared to pursue municipal bond funding for the project.
"In all these scenarios, BSB’s existing storm sewer and sanitary sewer rates are insufficient to assume the anticipated debt service payments of the $5.6 million project (Hartley and Pinecrest),” he added.
On Monday, Johnson asked members of Council in a workshop to consider approving the newly proposed rate structure of a $3.66 increase per residential rate payer for stormwater fees and a minimum raise of around $8 per month for residential sanitary customers.
He explained Thursday that the rate proposal covers the anticipated project debt service payments.
"We also believe the proposed rates will improve our eligibility for funding including the possibility of better loan terms and/or partial grant funding,” Johnson said.
More information is available on the Clean water SRF program at https://dep.wv.gov/wwe/programs/srf/pages/default.aspx