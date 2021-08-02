A modern plan for management of sanitation and stormwater in Beckley must protect the environment, and residents will need to know the importance of flood insurance, according to Beckley Sanitary Board General Manager Jeremiah Johnson.
With Beckley serving as the gateway to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, an environmentally sound waste management system in Raleigh County is more important than ever, he added.
With the recent designation of New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, waste management work is increasingly important.
"It's important, just because we should all care and leave it better for a future generation, but, as far as southern West Virginia goes, right now I think people are connecting the dots and understanding that we're building a whole tourism economy around a national park.
"What is central to that national park is the quality of the water and the river flowing through the park," he said. "How do we challenge our staff and how do we challenge and get support for these projects?
"A lot of people that work in what we do, they're passionate about what we do," he said. "We're trying to make a difference."
New River Gorge Regional Development Authority and Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold have applied for federal funds to build an $8 million recreation project around the historic Alfred Beckley mill at Piney Creek Gorge, an entryway to the Gorge.
Johnson explained that the next level of investment into wastewater treatment in Beckley must be modernization of the combined sewer system and combined sewer overflow that BSB manages. BSB has sought federal funding for the project.
The ultimate goal is to make all U.S. streams fishable and swimmable, and the work to clean local streams from human waste is being done incrementally in Beckley, he said.
"We're managing the pollution that's being generated by all the residents and all the businesses that occupy the city or service area, and we're challenged to do it," Johnson explained. "It's just a constant challenge."
The construction of the sewer system is a major challenge.
"Some sewers that were built a long time ago were built as combined sewers, which mean in some old portions of town, the sewers not only carry wastewater, but they carry stormwater," he said. "You've got to remember, they were constructed before there was such things as the (United States Environmental Protection Agency) and Clean Water Act."
He said the systems were built as "combined sewers" and were designed with "relief points" for large storm events, when floodwater would flow into a stream.
The city of Charleston has dozens, he said, and the city of Wheeling also has dozens.
Beckley has one regulated relief point, called an overflow point, where stormwater and sewage runs into Cranberry Creek, then to Piney Creek and, eventually, to the New River.
"There's people coming from California, Indiana, Iowa," said Johnson. "So at this point, not only do we have to be concerned about our own 2-year-olds, 5-, 6-year-olds, now we've got a 5-year-old from Indiana, Iowa, all sorts of places."
Beckley's relief point is not active every month but is active "several dozen days a year," according to Johnson.
When the relief point is active, the Beckley Sanitary Board staff uses chlorine to sterilize the wastewater. Because chlorine cannot be released into the streams, where it would kill wildlife, the city treats the water and then releases it to Cranberry Creek.
"BSB always strives to do better," he said. "We're looking at, how can we make improvements to reduce the magnitude of that event."
Johnson said the sanitary board will be working with a consultant in the near future to find the solution that is right for the city. He reported that one solution is to develop a system that keeps sewage from the existing combined sewer system. The solution can be costly since the sewage must be separated and inflow must be removed.
A second option is to build more capacity and to capture the wastewater and store it until the rainfall stops. Then, the water is treated.
"I'm thinking the right-sized option is going to be building additional storage capacity tanks to do a better job of capturing it and keeping it in the treatment process and sending it out, how we would typically do it, but it's going to be kind of a mix of a lot of different things."
He said that federal investment is "critical."
BSB has more than 60 projects that need addressed, said Johnson.
Sanitary boards began to manage stormwater in 2001. At that time, Johnson said, BSB staff developed a comprehensive list of projects across 20 square miles of service area. Around two years ago, he said, BSB updated the list and has identified 60 projects.
Mayor Rob Rappold said Monday that some of the projects on the list include replacement of 80-year-old pipe. With $7 million in federal CARES funding coming to the city, the magnitude of the need will not be totally addressed.
"There are, literally, millions needed by BSB, so their needs will be a topic as the rules (for CARES spending) are known," said Rappold. "Between broadband expansion and BSB infrastructure needs, the price tag is high."
Determining eligible uses for the federal funds is taking place now, Rappold said.
Johnson said that a number of floodplains exist in the city and the stormwater service area, including Ewart Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Hunter Street, Hager Street and Hartley Avenue.
The city has hired engineers to examine the flooding at Hunter, Hager and Hartley, where residents say their property has flooded for 40 years without relief. A meeting with residents, city officials, engineers and BSB staff is planned for the end of August, Mayor Rappold has said.
The Hunter project has ranked as a priority and has been examined by Thrasher Engineering. The flooding has a costly and complicated solution, Johnson said.
"You've got all this stuff going on, and you say, 'Where do you go first?'" Johnson reported. "We're trying to be deliberate about it."
In 2015, the city constructed a sewer system in Red Brush, he said, and will soon invest in a sewer project at the new Stratton Elementary School, which is set for construction within the next two years.
On Wednesday, an 18-foot sewer collapsed on City Avenue.
"We go from, on Wednesday morning, it being a major project on the drawing board to Wednesday afternoon, hey, the sewer's collapsed," he said. "There's going to be stormwater work down there, as well."
He estimated the cost will be $550,000 to a million dollars.
"You're juggling all these balls," he said. "Which projects are important?
"They're all important. But there's only so much staff and so many engineers that can do them all at once."
One contributing factor to flooding is beyond the immediate control of the city. Johnson said climate change has led to more rainfall each year.
"Some larger cities, they're now designing their standards, and they're looking at what predictive rainfalls are in 2050 instead of 2020, because they know in 2050 it's going to be significantly different than what it is now," he said.
He said the city has addressed flooding in some parts of the city over the past few years, with a $15 million Piney Creek project in 2018.
Johnson said education of citizens is vital to building a successful stormwater management system.
The sanitary board's work will be on a property-by-property basis, Johnson explained.
"We don't have formal programs for this year," he said. "We would like to have one."
He said the program would teach property owners about the proper placement of downspouts, sump pumps and house foundations, in an effort to reduce flooding.
Johnson said that southern West Virginia is mountainous and that there will always be flooding, but West Virginia has one of the lowest flood insurance participation rates.
Homeowners' insurance does not provide coverage for flooding. Most casualty and property licensed insurance agents offer flood insurance.
"If you own property in a low-lying area that's susceptible to flooding, things like flood insurance protection is the standard in this country that people use to protect themselves," said Johnson.
West Virginia Insurance Commissioner James Dodrill posted on the State Insurance Commission website that planning ahead is crucial when it comes to flood insurance.
"Flood damage can happen to anyone, and it is important for West Virginians to realize that damage may occur to properties that are located in a flood zone and those that are not," said Doddrill. "Coverage is available even if your property is not located in a flood zone."