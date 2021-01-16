Beckley Salvation Army store closing

The Salvation of Army of Beckley is suspending operations at its Family Store at 600 S. Fayette St.
"The decision to close the store was not made lightly but after much review, it seems to be the most responsible choice," said Major Ronald Mott with The Salvation Army of Beckley. "Over the past year, sales have been declining to the point where it can no longer afford to stay open."
The Salvation Army Family Store in Beckley has struggled to overcome significant obstacles in recent years with the store operations, according to a press release from the organization. The further impact as a result of the Covid pandemic meant the store was unable to reach enough sales levels to cover daily operating expenses and meet funding objectives for the Corps to provide essential programs and services in the community it serves, the press release noted.
Although the store will suspend operations, it will not impact services provided to those in need, especially as The Salvation Army responds to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Salvation Army confirmed its commitment to meeting needs of families and individuals in Raleigh, Wyoming, Fayette, Greenbrier, Nicholas, Webster and Pocahontas counties.
Although the Salvation Army Family Store in Beckley will no longer accept donations of clothing or household goods and furniture at the Family Store, donations of nonperishable food are welcome at the Corps location, 312 S. Fayette St., Beckley.
Mott's mission when he came to Beckley was to move the Salvation Army from its current location at 312 S. Fayette St. to a new building at 2871 Robert C. Byrd Drive. The Salvation Army purchased the building seven years ago, but Mott was sent in to make the move finally happen. Vandalism reported in May and June of 2019 resulted in $789,000 in damage to the Byrd Drive building.
“I was brought here to do something with the building,” Mott said, “either to remodel or to destroy and rebuild.”
That decision was to be made this month.
Covid-19 not only affected the number of kettle locations at Christmas, it’s also lessened the number of volunteers as fewer civic groups meet and fewer people are stepping up to stand among a crowd of strangers, albeit for a good cause.
His wife, Major Rebecca Mott, has previously stressed the importance of local donations.
“We are a local organization,” she said, debunking the misconception that because it is an international organization, money comes from elsewhere. “We are funded locally through the generous donations of our friends and neighbors in our community to help those who are less fortunate in our community.
“If our friends and neighbors don’t donate, we don’t have funds.”
For more information about the programs and services available at The Salvation Army or to donate to help The Salvation Army in Beckley, call 304-253-9541 or visit https://salvationarmypotomac.org/beckley/
The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services, the press release noted. The Salvation Army provides food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need at 7,600 centers of operation around the country.