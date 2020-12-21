Members of the Beckley Rotary Club will distribute money, toys, clothing, and food boxes to local schools for their students on Tuesday.
During a November Board meeting, the board voted to provide gifts to local elementary schools. Board members Kristi Dumas and April Elkins Badtke secured the $10,000 through online campaigns during Giving Tuesday as well as targeted emails to the membership.
Dumas and Badtke made calls to Beckley Elementary, Beckley Stratton Middle, Fairdale Elementary, Clearfork Elementary and Marsh Fork Elementary to inquire about the need of their students. The schools provided names and family information so the club could provide funds so that every family will receive 100 pounds of food in addition to their gifts.
On Tuesday, the Club will provide a donation of $1,500 to Beckley Stratton Middle School to provide them with the funds they need to stock their school pantry. Following the check presentation, volunteers will deliver food boxes and presents to the Giovanni’s parking lot in Glen Daniel for the schools to pick up their donations. Volunteers to assist in delivering the items are appreciated and can meet at 345 Prince St. at 10 a.m. Volunteers must wear a mask.