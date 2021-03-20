A Beckley restaurant owner pleaded guilty Thursday to distributing cocaine base in front of his downtown establishment.
Greg Anthony Waters, 52, who owns the downtown Beckley restaurant Sweetz Da Snackery, sold approximately one ounce of cocaine base in September to a person who was working with law enforcement as a confidential informant.
Waters admitted to meeting the informant near his restaurant to sell the drugs. Waters also admitted to selling cocaine or cocaine base on several other occasions.
As part of the plea, Waters agreed to forfeit cash in the amount of $2,481 and to have a money judgment entered in the amount of $5,000, the total of which represents the proceeds of his illegal drug trafficking.
Waters also agreed to forfeit a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado truck which was used to facilitate the distribution of controlled substances.
Waters faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on July 2.