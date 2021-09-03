An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution at Beckley was sentenced Friday for possessing a weapon at the correctional facility.
Jerry Stewart, 31, was sentenced to 18 months in prison, which will run consecutively to the sentence he currently is serving.
According to court documents, Stewart possessed a handcrafted weapon, commonly referred to as a “shank,” on Feb. 13, 2020, while he was an inmate at the FCI Beckley. A staff member recovered the weapon after seeing Stewart place the shank on the ground in the compound at the prison after an incident with another inmate.