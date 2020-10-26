Beckley Pride, Raleigh County Prevention Coalition holding Blessing Box essentials drive

Dee Sizemore, president of the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition, left, and Christina Baisden, president of Beckley Pride, dedicated the first Blessing Box sponsored by Beckley Pride on Third Avenue in Beckley. Through a partnership with several community businesses and organizations and with the help of Coalition membership and volunteers, Raleigh County Prevention Coalition will purchase and install several Blessing Boxes throughout Raleigh County. These boxes are filled with basic-need items including nonperishable food, personal hygiene products, seasonal needs and important community resource information. The motto is: “Take what you need, Give what you can.” (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)