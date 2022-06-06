Pride month festivities began this past Saturday with the celebration of the annual Beckley Pride Festival at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway.
And, according to organizers, it became the largest Beckley Pride Festival to date.
With over 70 vendors featuring artists, crafters and small businesses, live music, a new children’s section, drag shows and a new health program called Making Health Happen, the 2022 Pride Festival was the largest yet.
The event has only grown since its start in 2019, when it was scheduled to be a simple picnic event at a local church. Now, the event has grown into an important piece of representation for the LGBTQ+ community in southern West Virginia and Beckley and features many different attractions.
“I think it's important because West Virginia is a very rural community and you don’t see events like this very often,” said Katrina Pittman, a vendor at the event. “And it’s very important especially for the younger generation to be able to come out and have an event where they can be themselves.”
The coordinator for the event and president of Beckley Pride, Christina Baisden estimated that there would be more than 4,000 people attending the festival.
“It doesn’t matter where you are in finding who you are,” Baisden said. “There’s a community out here waiting to support you and cheer you on. There are safe spaces here in southern West Virginia for you to be you.”