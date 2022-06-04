Pride month festivities began this weekend with the celebration of the annual Beckley Pride Festival. On Saturday, June 4, the Beckley Intermodal Gateway became the site of the largest Beckley Pride Festival to date.
With over 70 vendors featuring artists, crafters and small businesses, live music, a new children’s section, drag shows, and a new health program called Making Health Happen, the 2022 Pride Festival is the largest yet.
The event has only grown since its start in 2019, when it was just scheduled to be a simple picnic event at a local church. Now, the event has grown into an important piece of representation for the LGBTQ+ community in southern West Virginia and features many different attractions.
“I think it's important because West Virginia is a very rural community and you don’t see events like this very often,” said Katrina Pittman, a vendor at the event. “And it’s very important especially for the younger generation to be able to come out and have an event where they can be themselves.”
The coordinator for the event and president of Beckley Pride, Christina Baisden, estimates to see more than 4,000 people attending the festival.
“It doesn’t matter where you are in finding who you are,” stated Baisden. “There’s a community out here waiting to support you and cheer you on. There are safe spaces here in southern West Virginia for you to be you.”