Beckley Pride presented a $1,559.20 check to the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition and the City of Beckley for the Blessing Box Project serving Raleigh County on Monday at the Third Avenue Art Park in Beckley.
Beckley Pride conducted an online fundraiser through November and December raising funds to replace and repair damaged Blessing Boxes in Raleigh County.
The Blessing Box Project is an outreach program of the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition that provides food, clothing, personal hygiene items, and resource references to low-income and homeless individuals in Raleigh County. The City of Beckley Parks and Recreation Department is repairing and replacing the boxes in support of the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition.
Through the summer and fall of 2020, the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition recruited partner organizations like Beckley Pride, the Rotary Club, the Beckley Women's March, One Voice, the New River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, and the Mountain State Centers for Independent Living (among others) to sponsor Blessing Boxes throughout Raleigh County. The City of Beckley Parks and Recreation Department installed the boxes in various areas of Beckley. In October 2020, vandals broke the doors off of several boxes in Beckley causing irreparable damage.
Knowing the positive impact the Blessing Boxes are having in the community, Beckley Pride started an online fundraiser to raise funds to repair and replace the existing plastic boxes with sturdier wood boxes. Beckley Pride raised $1,559.20 for the project. The City of Beckley Parks and Recreation Department is constructing the new boxes with financial support from the Beckley Pride donation and other funds provided by the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition.
“There are many individuals and families in the community that need assistance, especially through the winter months. The Blessing Box program allows our organization to support those in need and provides a way for us to give back to our community,” said Christina Baisden, president of Beckley Pride.
“The goal of the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition is to reduce substance abuse in our community. The Blessing Box program is one way we reach those in need with both support and resources to help them start the road to recovery," added Danielle Stewart, treasurer for the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition.
Beckley Pride is a 501(c)3 nonprofit serving the Beckley-Raleigh County Community by providing support to LGBTQ+ individuals and allies.
The Raleigh County Prevention Coalition is a coalition of many local government and nonprofit organizations dedicated to prevention and reducing substance abuse in Raleigh County.