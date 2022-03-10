Sharon Dempsey, whose name in Beckley is synonymous with summertime and swimming, has died.
Dempsey, 69, who managed New River pool for around three decades, died Wednesday following a short illness.
“Sharon Dempsey’s passing has left all who knew her as a friend, and admired her as coworker, devastated,” Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said on Thursday. “Her mark on the many things she did for the city are legendary. Barb (Rappold’s wife) and I miss her terribly.”
Born in Illinois on Nov. 22, 1952, Dempsey was a strong swimmer throughout her life. The water was her domain, and some poolside observers may have found it easy to imagine her as a mermaid.
Dempsey loved animals and was known for her kindness and intelligence.
She taught three generations of Beckley children to swim as she managed New River, East Park and, later, Historic Black Knight Municipal pools for the city.
“You hardly ever do find true individuals that it’s all about the kids, and she’s been one of them,” Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Baker said on Thursday. “She was a teacher, first and foremost, in her heart.”
Dempsey managed pool operations, from the concession stand to maintenance of the pools and water slide to management and supervision of the lifeguards.
“Sharon was my first boss at New River Park,” posted Samantha Pittman at Calfee Funeral Home. “She was witty and kind.
“She taught me a lot about work ethic,” Pittman added. “She truly made such a big impact on me and so many others.”
She was well-known to hundreds, possibly thousands, of the city’s children.
“She wanted the children to know how to swim. She wanted them to be safe,” said Baker, who was Dempsey’s supervisor since around 2014. “She wanted them to have fun, whether they were at New River pool or at Lake Stephens or down at the New River, she wanted them to be safe.”
Dempsey told The Register-Herald that she usually began in February or March to prepare New River pool for opening on Memorial Day.
She gave Beckley children, teens and families the summer memories to last throughout their lives, along with safe, fun experiences in the water.
She also taught lifeguard classes at the YMCA of Southern West Virginia and trained and supervised generations of lifeguards.
Dempsey was just as busy when she was on land. She most recently served food in the ballroom at Historic Black Knight. She had also worked at Kohl’s Department Store in Beckley.
“She was one of my best friends, and hearing of her passing is a total shock,” Joanie Withrow Tincher, who worked with Dempsey at Kohl’s, posted at Calfee Funeral Home’s tribute wall to Dempsey. “I’m deeply sorry to her sons and grandchildren (and) family.
“She was very dear to me.”
Dempsey’s husband, Frank Dempsey, died in 1999.
Her mother-in-law, Blanche Dempsey, 74, of Beckley, was murdered by two teenage male offenders in October 2001.
Dempsey attended court hearings in Raleigh County Circuit Court for the killers of Frank’s mother. The hearings were highly publicized and spread over at least six years, due to the offenders’ ages.
Dempsey was also preceded in death by her son Robbie Lee Duguid, who was 47 when he died in Florida in January 2020.
Tonya Wirtz of Princeton posted that she and Dempsey had worked together for many years.
“She was an overcomer and a delight to work with and be around,” said Wirtz. “My thoughts and prayers go out to the family.
“May the Lord wrap His loving arms around each of you during this difficult time.”
Dempsey is survived by her sons Michael Dempsey of Beckley, Jason Dempsey (Gabby) of Charlotte, N.C., and by her grandchildren, Delany, Zoe and Makenzy.