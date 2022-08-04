The Beckley Police Department will be conducting a seat belt safety checkpoint on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 4-9 p.m. at Second Street at Thornhill Courts. Al alternate location will be in the 700 block of Maxwell Hill Road.
Officers will be checking for seat belt and child safety seat usage, as well as current and valid driver’s licenses and proper vehicle documentation.
The Checkpoint will be funded by the Southern Regional Highway Safety Program.
