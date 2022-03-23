The Beckley Police Department and Crimestoppers WV is asking the public for assistance in relation to a recent surge in gun violence.
Since the beginning of March, BPD officers have responded to more than a dozen shots-fired incidents in Beckley, according to David Allard, chief of detectives and the department’s public information officer.
In eight of these incidents, Allard said, residences were targeted and more than 200 shots total were fired into homes. No individuals were injured during these incidents.
Detectives have determined that the majority of these shooting incidents have occurred due to an ongoing conflict between two groups of individuals.
"The reckless and cowardly manner in which these shootings have been carried out has placed a remarkable number of citizens at great risk,” Allard stated in the release.
To address this surge in gun violence, Beckley police have stepped up enforcement efforts, collaborated with state and federal partners, and enlisted the help of Crimestoppers WV.
Now through April 30, Crimestoppers WV will offer double reward values (up to $5,000) for any tip, anonymous or not, that leads to the arrest of individuals responsible for gun violence in West Virginia.
This initiative will be promoted through billboards in the local area.
Individuals with information related to gun crimes can contact Crimestoppers WV anonymously at CrimestoppersWV.com or through the P3 Tips App.