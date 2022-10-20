American Legion Post 32 and the Beckley-Raleigh County Veterans Parade Committee will host the annual Veterans Parade on Friday, Nov. 11, beginning at 11 a.m.
The entry form and details can be found at www.beckley.org, or call 304-256-1776 to have the form emailed or mailed. If interested in participating, please complete and send in the form by Nov. 8.
The Veterans Parade line-up will take place between 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. at Park Middle School (floats, vehicles) and from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza (bands, walking units and military vehicles).
A Memory Walk and Honor Walk section will honor veterans. Loved ones are invited to walk with a photo, memento, or sign in the parade (line up with the walking units at BIG).
The 2022 Parade Theme is “Thanking Veterans for Their Service.” Floats should have signs on all four sides identifying the group on the float. Cash and trophy awards will be presented for the first and second place entries, top bands, and the best antique fire truck. An awards ceremony will occur after the parade at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza.
After the parade, the Veterans celebration continues with a few more activities:
• Several school marching bands will perform music from their regular pregame or halftime shows on the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza between noon and 1 p.m.
• Veterans groups are welcome to set up a booth at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Veterans are invited to enjoy a free box lunch at the WVU Tech Administration building on Neville Street.
• At 2 p.m., the Raleigh County Veterans Museum will host its Healing Field ceremony on Harper Road.
The City of Beckley is also planning a traditional downtown Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 11 a.m. The theme will be “Candy Canes & Christmas Treats.”
Registration form/details can be found at www.beckley.org. Awards will be presented in a variety of categories.
For more information, contact Lisa Strader, Visit Southern WV, 304-252-2244; or Jill Moorefield, Beckley Events, 304-256-1776; or Ellis Vest, American Legion, 304-222-9052; or Bill Miller, 304-573-4902.
