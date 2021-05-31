Beckley photo published worldwide

After the City of Beckley became the second municipality in West Virginia to pass an ordinance that bans hair discrimination based on texture and protective styles, community supporters of the Beckley CROWN (Create a Respectful and Open Workspace for Natural Hair) Act gathered at the Emmett S. Pugh III Municipal Building on May 15 to stage a photo.
More than 70 media outlets around the world have since published the photograph to an estimated 11 million viewers, drawing positive attention to Beckley, according to Beckley Human Rights Commissioner Dr. Kristi Dumas.
“This ordinance is of profound importance," said Dumas, who is pictured in the second row, third from right. "It represents the city taking a stand against race-based hair discrimination by extending protections to include hair state, styles, and texture to the nondiscrimination order.
"It sends the strong message that every lived experience of discrimination is important and will not be tolerated henceforth.”